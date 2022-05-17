What's On: your guide to events in the Camden Haven and beyond

The Celebrations Book Club's next meeting will be in the Laurieton Library between 10am and 11am on June 18. The new club focusses on books that can make a positive difference in our lives. May's book (to discuss at the June meeting) is Gary Zukav's "The Seat of the Soul". You are welcome to attend whether you have read the book or not. New participants can just show up on the day or call or email for more information. Participants have already chosen Eckhart Tolle's "A new Earth" for the June reading. It will be discussed in the July meeting. For more information, please contact Maggie Adkins at earthwomandreaming@bigpond.com