There is plenty of local produce, bargains and some great browsing to be had at the local markets up and down the coast. Whether you are a visitor or a regular, it's worth checking these out year-round.
Can you sue someone for breaking off an engagement? In this take on Gilbert and Sullivan's courtroom farce Trial By Jury, it's a very serious crime. The fickle and bigoted defendant, Bradley, has fallen in love with another woman and has jilted the plaintiff, the beautiful Angelina. Unfortunately for Brad, all the members of the jury (and the judge) have fallen for Angelina themselves. The production is on at the Players Theatre in Port Macquarie from May 14 - 22. Tickets through Glasshouse.
Wauchope Physical Culture invites you to join them for a movie night fundraiser on Thursday, May 19. Attendees will watch the screening of How To Please a Woman at Laurieton Plaza Cinema at 7pm. Tickets are available from Lydene Heslop. For more information, please message the Wauchope Physical Culture Club Facebook page.
Australia's only BYO Beachside Boogie is back. FOTSUN is ready to rock off the cobwebs from May 19 - 21 at Port Macquarie Breakwall Park, with a line-up including Hermitude, Skegss, Middle Kids, San Cisco and Ruby Fields. Tickets at fotsun.com
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is hosting a series of "Community Preparedness Days" to provide important information about natural disasters. Key emergency services personnel will be available to talk to attendees about "pre, during and post" disaster management. Children can enjoy a day of games, music and food, and take part in terrain training obstacle courses. One has already been held in Laurieton, with Port Macquarie's to be held at Westport Park on May 21 from 1pm - 4pm and Wauchope's to be held at Bain Park on June 4 from 1pm - 4pm.
There will be a huge number of stalls at the Kempsey Swap Meet, which is on from 6am to 1pm on May 22 at the Kempsey Racecourse. The event is organised by the Natureland Classic Motorcycle Club and proceeds go to local charities. There is a gold coin donation at the gate.
Dust off your Akubras and pull out your spurs for the first ever Boots & Beach Country Music Festival. Brought to you by the same local legends that bring you FOTSUN, Boots & Beach will be staged at Port Macquarie's Breakwall Park from May 27 - 28. This two day camping event will not only have you boot scootin' to some of the best country music Australia and beyond has to offer, it will also host some of Port Macquarie's best local feeds and lively pop-up bars. For the full line-up and tickets, visit the Moshtix website.
The 2022 Saltwater Freshwater Festival will be held on Saturday, May 28 at Unkya Reserve, Eungai Creek. The Festival has delivered incredible outcomes to communities and organisers are proud of this inclusive celebratory event. The headline performance for 2022 is Gumbaynggirr artist Emma Donovan and her band the Putbacks. For more information, visit their website.
Showcasing the best in local food, wine, beer and music from the Camden Haven, catch-up and unwind at Slice of Haven. It's sure to be a dollop of indulgence and a dash of quirky. The event is on May 29 from 10am - 4pm at the corner of Seymour & McLennan Streets, Laurieton. For details visit www.sliceofhaven.com.au
The region's signature cultural arts event, ArtWalk, will return to its original format with an evening program in 2022. The Port Macquarie CBD will come alive with light, music and culture to celebrate our region's creative talent from 5pm to 9pm on June 10. ArtWalk includes exhibitions, activations, illuminations, live performances, artists markets, workshops, installations and more. A sound and light installation, called Connecting the Dots, will be projected onto the Port Macquarie Historic Courthouse as part of ArtWalk.
The inaugural TORTUGA festival is set to hit Westport Park, Port Macquarie from June 10 until June 19. The incredible line-up of circus, music, cabaret and comedy shows will take place in the beautiful art deco venue, the Aurora Spiegeltent. Audiences can expect a variety of performances, including the multi award winning Head First Acrobats and an evening of music with the darling of ABC Jazz, Monica Trapaga. Visit the festival website for tickets.
The South West Rocks Running Festival is on Sunday, June 12 and has a 42.2km marathon, 21.1km half marathon, 10km and 5km fun runs and junior events. Hosted by the Hat Head Tri Club, this event showcases the pristine waters of Trial Bay and the nature of Arakoon National Park
One of the Cancer Council's most exciting and glamorous events, Stars of Hastings Dance for Cancer is a gala fundraising affair that sees local legends, everyday heroes, and influential community members teamed up with a professional dance teacher. Each pair learn one dance to perform on the event night and compete for the three awards up for grabs, Judges Choice, People's Choice and Highest Fundraiser. The money raised helps fund world-class cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services to help those affected by cancer at every point in their experience. The event is on June 17 at The Glasshouse from 5.30pm. For more information, visit the Cancer Council's website.
Showcasing some amazing Aussie talent near Port Macquarie's Town Beach, this is an event not to be missed. It will run over two weekends; June 17 - 19 and June 24 - 26. British India, Jebediah and Dallas Crane are set to grace the festival stage. The event also features an open division surf competition, skateboarding competition, market stalls, food vendors and a family fun zone. For more information and to view the full line-up visit the Ride the Wave website.
Artist applications are now open for the much anticipated Sculpture in the Gaol in South West Rocks. A slew of top sculpture artists will take part and some of the region's best acts are scheduled for opening night. There will also be a family fun day. Sculpture in the Gaol is on Saturday July 2 to Sunday July 10. This will be the 14th Sculpture in the Gaol, which transforms the heritage-listed Trial Bay Gaol at Arakoon, South West Rocks, into a stunning artistic landscape.
New Journeys Broad Horizons is the work of Port Macquarie art practitioner Lucy Frost who was commissioned for the project. The exhibition focuses on bringing selected items from the Museum's collection to life in the 21st century. The exhibition considers both the journeys of the objects and Lucy's personal journey, and includes interactive elements. The exhibition is supported by Create NSW's Arts and Cultural Funding Program. New Journeys Broad Horizons can be viewed at the Port Macquarie Museum, 22 Clarence Street, Port Macquarie, located in Port Macquarie's cultural precinct. The Museum is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. The exhibition runs until the end of October.
Mamamia: If you love Mamma Mia! you will love ABBA tribute show Mamamia. They'll be performing at the Laurieton United Services Club on June 3 from 8pm. Tickets from the club website.
The Heart of the Matter: Club North Haven is hosting The Heart of the Matter on Saturday, August 13 from 8pm. The show will take the crowd on a musical journey through the career of The Eagle. Tickets from the club website.
