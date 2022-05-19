While hundreds of eligible voters in the electorate of Lyne have headed to the polls during the early voting period, Saturday (May 21) is when the majority of the population will cast their vote in the federal election.
There are 20 polling sites across the Port Macquarie-Hastings in the electorate of Lyne that will open on May 21. Locations of these sites, as well as polling sites across the entire electorate of Lyne, can be found on the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) website.
Advertisement
The map on the AEC website also includes information including accessible parking and wheelchair access at each of the polling sites.
All polling sites will open at 8am on May 21 and close at 6pm the same day.
There are eight candidates contesting the May 21 federal election in Lyne.
They are, in ballot paper order, Joanne Pearce (Independent), Joel Putland (United Australia Party), David Gillespie (National Party), Alexander Simpson (Labor Party), Steve Attkins (Independent), Mark Hornshaw (Liberal Democratic Party), Josephine Cashman (Pauline Hanson's One Nation) and Karl Attenborough, (Australian Greens).
The Lyne electorate spans from Ballengarra in the north to Paterson and Karuah in the south.
17,228,900 Australians are enrolled to vote in the 2022 federal election.
More information regarding the May 21 federal election can be found on the AEC website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.