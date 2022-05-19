Camden Haven Courier

Lyne electorate: How to vote in the 2022 federal election on May 21

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
May 19 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia will head to the polls for the 2022 federal election on May 21. Photo: AEC

While hundreds of eligible voters in the electorate of Lyne have headed to the polls during the early voting period, Saturday (May 21) is when the majority of the population will cast their vote in the federal election.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.