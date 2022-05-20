Camden Haven Courier
Federal Election

Reader poll: Lyne candidates respond to the issues that matter to you

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated May 20 2022 - 2:08am, first published 1:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(From top L to bottom R): Joanne Pearce (Independent), Joel Putland (United Australia Party), David Gillespie (The Nationals), Alex Simpson (Labor), Steve Attkins (Independent), Mark Hornshaw (Liberal Democrats), Josephine Cashman (One Nation) and Karl Attenborough (The Greens)

At the start of this federal election campaign we asked you, our readers, to nominate your biggest election issues.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.