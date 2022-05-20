Joanne Pearce (Independent): Increase supply of affordable housing by working with the State Government to develop smaller, affordable, good quality homes available on a rent to buy system from the government for Australian workers and retirees who do not already own a home. Rural Australians need to travel distances and are currently at the mercy of OPEC fuel prices, let's smooth the importation process for second-hand electric vehicles, $12 from Melbourne to Sydney. We were talking about stagnant wages long before COVID-19, and I would work with, not against, our best economic professionals to establish the best path out of our wage stagnation to avoid triggering a rapid inflation recession cycle.

