Snags and helping hands: Lake Cathie's polling day fundraiser for flooded school

Luke Goodman and Brett Hooper have their democracy sausage down pat.
No fancy egg, bacon or relish add-ons, just a single slice of white bread with a skinny snag and not quite charred onions, topped with a squirt of tomato or barbecue sauce. Election day perfection.
Both were manning the barbecue at Lake Cathie Public School, where the focus was not just on casting a vote, but also on raising money for flood-affected students and teachers in the state's north.
Principal Jock Garven said all of the proceeds from the barbecue and cake stall would go to the Harwood Island Public School in the Northern Rivers.
"We're really hoping to show... kids in our school, just what volunteerism's about, and what being generous as a community means," he said.
Mr Garven praised the Camden Haven businesses that provided food and other supplies for the fundraiser.
"Hopefully this will help to purchase some teaching and learning resources... and even some funds there to support the staff with a few little activities to keep their morale high as well."
