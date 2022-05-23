Slice of Haven is set to return on Sunday (May 29) to showcase the "crème of the crop in local food, wine, beer and music from the Camden Haven".
Slice of Haven committee chair Robert Dwyer said everyone is excited to be putting this event on again for the community after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're all very excited," he said. "The number of stallholders has grown in the last few weeks to be nearly 50, which is lovely."
Each year the organisers come up with a new theme to keep stallholders thinking innovatively and to ensure each event is fresh year-on-year for visitors. The theme this year is "reawaken your taste for slice".
"We're trying to shake off the last two years of uncertainty with COVID-19,' Mr Dwyer said. "We want people to be able to chill out and reconnect with great company and great friends.
"We're also trying to reawaken the senses in our visitors and remind them of the fantastic food made from local producers and our talented local cooks, chefs, roasters, and beer and wine makers."
Slice of Haven will be held May 29 on the Camden Haven River foreshore, at the end of Seymour Street Laurieton from 10am-4pm.
Come along and enjoy all the sights, sounds and flavours of the Camden Haven's finest food, wine, beer and music festival.
Bring a picnic blanket, your friends and family to Laurieton and enjoy a feast of gourmet local foods, drinks and entertainment.
"We try to showcase our local food and wine produce from the local community, so everything is sourced from the Camden Haven, including the entertainment."
Mr Dwyer said the weather is looking promising for the event.
"Fortunately, the majority of our stallholders will be on concrete or footpaths so getting around will still be okay.
"We will have about 650 chairs and about 80 tables, so people can either bring a blanket or use the facilities available.
"Most of the plates we have on offer range between $6 and $12, and we're enticing people to have a little slice of everything in the region."
