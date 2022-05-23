Camden Haven Courier

'We're all very excited': Slice of Haven set to return on May 29 at the Camden Haven River foreshore

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated May 23 2022 - 1:59am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camden Haven's Slice of Haven is set to return on Sunday, May 29. Photo: Liz Langdale

Slice of Haven is set to return on Sunday (May 29) to showcase the "crème of the crop in local food, wine, beer and music from the Camden Haven".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.