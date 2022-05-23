State titles success for three of Kew's karate kids

Three students from Mid North Coast Karate in Kew have been among the winners at the state titles in Sydney.
Sempais (seniors) Jay Iveli and Sam Hilton, along with Liam Urbanica, competed in kata and sparring events at the New South Wales Open Karate Titles.
Advertisement
In the boys 12-13 years, Jay Iveli placed first in one kata event and equal third in his second. He also placed third in his kumite event.
Sam Hilton also competed in the boys 12-13 years, placing second in his first kata event and equal third in his second. He also placed third in his kumite event.
Liam Urbanica competed in the boys 14-15 years category and placed first and second in his two kata events, and third and second in his two kumite events.
Students are trained by 6th Dan Shihan (instructor) Peter Becroft who has more than 40 years experience in the martial arts - 25 of those have been in the Camden Haven.
"I am extremely proud of the boys and their achievements. They always train hard and their dedication has paid off with the tremendous results they all achieved," he said.
"Tournaments are about performing at the best possible level you can and being the best you can be. The
NSW Karate Federation Open Titles give students the opportunity to meet and compete with students from all over New South Wales who train in different styles of karate."
The boys are all members of the Karate Federation State Team and will now travel to Rockhampton in August for the Australian titles.
According to Peter Becroft, karate isn't just about self-defence: "karate also teaches focus, co-ordination, self-confidence, self-esteem, goal setting and self-belief.
"Karate is a personal journey about growing stronger every day and achieving things that you once thought you couldn't. This is an important lesson to take into everyday life."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.