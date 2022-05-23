Camden Haven Courier
Comment

From the deputy mayor: budget feedback closing soon

By Column
Updated May 23 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:21am
Deputy Mayor Adam Roberts. Photo: supplied

There's only one week left for residents to have their say on Council's draft operational and delivery plans, before they are finalised at next month's extraordinary council meeting.

