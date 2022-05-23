Lake Cathie pushed Beechwood all the way before they eventually came up short in an 18-12 defeat on Saturday.
In the first real sign the Raiders have made significant progress from last year, they pushed the competition favourites all the way.
Coach Jayden Ehsman was pleased with the overall performance of his side who were never behind by more than six points at any stage.
"I'm extremely happy with the tackling in the last two games and as this aspect of the game builds, the lapses will occur less often in crucial moments," he said.
"While the slippery surface affected both sides, loose carries and non-complete sets hurt us."
Ehsman said the game showed the Raiders can match it with the top sides - it's just their consistency that needs to improve.
"The aim is to work on all aspects of the game and be in the moment in every run and every tackle rather than looking into the future at where we hope we will end up," he said.
Tries to Dane Hill and captain Jarid Bruen weren't enough in the end while Cooper Gallagher, Matthew Irby and Logan Nosworthy had strong games.
Further rubbing salt into the wounds, rugged prop Sam Black injured his knee in the first half and played no further part in the fixture.
The match saw the return of veteran player Beau Wilson. Beau is an accomplished player and team leader and played in our great premiership winning team of 2012.
His experience and input will prove invaluable.
"I'm pleased with the overall performance, coming within six points of the club many are touting as premiership favourites," Ehsman said.
