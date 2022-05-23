Camden Haven Courier

Beechwood Shamrocks hold on to defeat Lake Cathie Raiders on May 21

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 23 2022 - 11:48pm, first published 11:31pm
Lake Cathie pushed Beechwood all the way before they eventually came up short in an 18-12 defeat on Saturday.

