Dunbogan residents say it's time for Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to seal the short strip of gravel along Scarborough Way instead of relying on short-term fixes.
Rhonda Johnston is one of the many locals concerned about the condition of the road.
"I use that road every day to go to work, and I think it's crap," she said. "I'm worried about the damage it does to my car, and the gravel flying up and hitting the windshield.
"It's also dangerous with the amount of potholes it has. There's an easy solution to the problem... I just don't know why it's never been fixed."
Dunbogan residents of five years Ben and Jo Facey, said the problem has flared up once more because the recent rain has again turned the road into "pothole heaven".
"It has started to become more of a problem over the last three years," Mr Facey said.
"Council will come and fill the potholes up with more dirt, but it will last maybe five weeks. And if it rains straight afterwards, it will last a week.
"[The road] poses a safety risk to the people who do decide to take the risk and drive along it. The massive potholes force drivers to swerve to the other side of the road just to avoid them, so it needs to be sealed."
Mr Facey said Scarborough Way becomes the emergency flood escape route when The Boulevard road floods; however, the unsafe driving conditions due to the lack of a tarred road means residents are trapped when it floods.
"When it floods, which it has in the past two years, that road is the only way out. But because of how dangerous the road is when it rains, there's no alternate route to get out."
Jo Facey said they both work in the disability and mental health sector, so the alternative access road becomes crucial in an emergency situation.
"During the floods, it was our only access point," she said. "A lot of us out this way are essential workers, but we couldn't get to the people who rely on us because there was no alternative road to get out.
"The other obvious impact is that there are a lot of retired people here and they couldn't get anywhere when it flooded, so they didn't have access to things like essential medications because there was no way to get out."
Ben Facey said a sealed road would also create less traffic congestion along The Boulevard.
"The locals would love it to be sealed because it would take pressure off The Boulevard road, which is currently not wide enough for the amount of traffic it's getting," he said.
"We're also now getting to the point where we've got families and kids moving in here who are going to need a bus route up here soon.
"It would be so much easier for the bus to go along that road and do a loop, but they can't because it's so dangerous with the potholes.
"For the sake of that short little section, I just don't know why they wouldn't tar it."
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is currently formulating a response to residents' concerns.
