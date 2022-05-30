As life increasingly moved online during the COVID-19 pandemic, it seemed the older generation were being left behind to navigate the new digital environment.
Propelled by enforced isolation, older people turned to technology to cope with isolation.
Camden Haven Community College tech trainer Robyn Martin said the task of learning technology hasn't been easy for them.
Often unfamiliar or uncomfortable with apps, gadgets and the internet, Ms Martin said some struggled to keep up with friends and family through digital tools when they were craving those connections the most.
"Culturally, we have moved to the point where tech is almost being thrusted upon us in almost every service we can think of, partly due to the pandemic, and the older generation were being left behind in the process," she said.
"A lot of older people don't work anymore, so their experiences were different to the younger people who were still connected through their jobs and zoom meetings - they still maintained work-based relationships at the very least.
"But for older people who didn't have that work-based relationship, it was like their lives were just swept away suddenly, and that's when a lot of them turned to technology to try to reconnect again; literally."
Ms Martin said the act of learning technology meant older people were completing tasks more easily and communicating more effectively; it also increased independence and a sense of achievement for them.
"It certainly allows them to cope a lot better with our modern world. If they understand how to deal with things online, they're gonna get a lot further these days," she said.
Camden Haven resident Christine Dimon, 67, started taking tech courses at Camden Haven Community College earlier this year.
"I enrolled in a computer basics course at the college because I've never been good with computers, and I just wanted to have a bit more knowledge and a bit more confidence with technology," she said.
"I had to complete a business course during the pandemic to stay on Jobseeker too, which I got through but not without difficulty. I found that when I completed the course, I was really proud of myself and I wanted to continue learning.
"With the pandemic too, I think we all needed to do something to keep our mind active and I found that for me, learning about technology really helped with that."
Mrs Dimon said she found that the new knowledge has given her greater independence as she became more comfortable with technology.
"It's even easier now to fill out online forms when companies send them through online. I think the pandemic really pushed the online services along, so it's good that I'm more comfortable with it all now."
Robyn Martin said older people are increasingly using technology not only to continue staying connected after lockdown, but to also use other online services that became popular during the pandemic.
"I teach a lot of people who might be in their 60, 70s, 80s and even 90s, all who are coming in and embracing technology for the first time," she said.
"COVID-19 really heightened the use of video platforms such as facetime because when we were all in lockdown, our technology really became our main source of human interaction, especially for those living alone.
"Zoom was taken up by a lot of institutions, and our public library here ran zoom sessions for older people.
"That took a little while to get into place, but it really was huge in uplifting the spirits of everyone - when older people could finally feel like they were involved in their communities again, because they really did get locked out."
Ms Martin said older people are also wanting to learn how to shop online - a service that became poplar during the pandemic.
"Online shopping became another key interest for older people, and again, COVID-19 brought that to the forefront because none of us really wanted to tackle the shopping centers," she said.
"Online shopping, even for people outside of the pandemic, is a major plus if you're not driving anymore. Taxis are expensive, and getting around the shopping center and carrying bags is really difficult for older people, so shopping online has also helped them.
"I think COVID-19 really helped older people embrace technology, and it's great to see them wanting to learn even after the pandemic."
