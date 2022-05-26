Staff shortages across hospitality venues have been a persistent issue throughout the pandemic.
Although lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions are now a thing of the past, Camden Haven business owners say the problem is only getting worse.
North Haven's Brew Haven general manager Felix La Spina said it's been extremely difficult to hire new staff.
"It's getting progressively worse, and it sort of started when COVID-19 relaxed and the business picked up again in November last year," he said.
"At first we had problems finding juniors who can help with the dishes, but now it's extremely difficult to find skilled workers, specifically chefs. They're very, very hard to come by. We can put an ad out and we will get zero responses."
Mr La Spina said the impact has been "quite brutal" for the staff and customers.
"We had to cut back our menus because we just don't have the staff to keep up with the demand.
"The other night we had to ring all the customers and explain to them that we were only doing tapas that night. Most of them were okay with it, but some didn't want it and we lost a lot of bookings.
"We have been lucky to get some baristas and front of house staff, but in the kitchen... that's hurting us the most, especially when people go on holidays or get sick.
Mr La Spina said ironically, the low unemployment rate may be partly to blame.
"We've got a low unemployment rate, so big businesses can now cherry pick their staff, and employers in the city are paying top dollar for their staff," he said.
"So, if you're a small business in a regional area where you can't afford to pay the big bucks, then you're just forced to make do without the staff, and it becomes crippling.
"We're lucky because we have exceptionally good chefs, but when one gets sick or goes on holidays, that's where the problems arise.
Mr La Spina said the staff shortage issue is multilayered.
"There's no accommodation in regional areas, so even if you do employ someone they haven't got anywhere to live. One of my chefs is coming back from holidays soon, and he's got no accommodation.
"You're also relying on overseas workers to come back, but the visa process is not easy and it's made harder with COVID-19.
"Then the people who come in from overseas aren't wanting to go to small towns. If you said 'come to North Haven', they're going to go, 'where?' So, the problem is just very multilayered and complex."
Camden Haven's Nellz Fish N Chipz owner Lynell Verey said she's also felt the impact of the staff shortage crisis.
"It's been really hard for me, especially in the last few weeks," she said. "At Easter time I had to get one of my sons to come home and help me out over the busy time."
Ms Verey said starting May 31, the business will reduce it's hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to alleviate some of the pressure caused by staff shortages.
"Normally, I would start someone at 9am because we get a lot of tradies who come here in the morning, but now I'm basically going to be foregoing those days, so I can try and get prep done."
Ms Verey said the reduced businesses hours hasn't been the only impact she's experienced.
"I'm also very conscience of the waiting times. People are only going to wait so long before they start to get cranky.
"I've put a sign up on the counter to apologise because there may be delays due to staff shortages.
"We can only do so much, but I find it's getting to me because I do like to please our customers, and I want people to enjoy their experience when they come here, but it's not always possible because I'm flat out.
"I just hope someone comes up with a solution because I just don't know what the answer is at the moment."
