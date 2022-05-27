Camden Haven Courier

Cycling NSW Junior Tour in Port Macquarie the first step on path to overseas contracts

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
May 27 2022 - 2:00am
Alani Cockshutt (left) has been selected in a under-19 development team heading to Europe after previously competing at the Port Macquarie Junior Tour. Photo: Paul Jobber

Former Hastings duo Alani Cockshutt and Jonah Hamer along with Coffs Harbour's Asher Fawle are three names to have previously competed in the NSW Junior Cycling Tour event in Port Macquarie.

