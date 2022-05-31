They are the team who are arguably good enough to compete with most sides in the Coastal Premier League Men's competition.
Camden Haven Redbacks have been nearly untouchable for the last two seasons of the Football Mid North Coast northern league competition, banging in goal after goal and barely working up a sweat in the process.
Last year they found the back of the net 52 times in 12 games while in 2020 they scored 79 goals in 13 matches.
Their mid-table finish in 2019 after scoring 30 goals in 18 games when they competed in the Football Mid North Coast Premier League arguably cost them the best crack at a three-year CPL license.
Captain-coach Riley Papas said while their success had come relatively easily over the last two years, it all started four seasons ago when he first took charge. It hasn't always been this easy.
He attributes that to modifying the way Camden Haven train which involved input from the playing group.
"We've really delved in as a collective unit because in the first year it was typically me saying 'do this, do that'," he said.
At the time the focus was on being competitive and winning a few games before that mindset changed and they raised the bar. The Redbacks have then kept on raising the bar.
"This year it was 'how do we want to play our football', 'how do we want to look when we're on the park' and 'how can we continually improve ourselves for when an opportunity may arise [in the CPL]'," Papas said.
"We don't want to play in a competitive environment and get thumped.
"We want to play in a competitive environment and give other teams a wake-up call to say 'this is different, this is a team that wants to be there and is hungry and competitive in every sense of the word'.
The Redbacks play an attractive style of football as evidenced by their 21 goals in three games so far in 2022.
"You look at all the best football teams across the globe and they all have a distinct style in the way they play and they commit to it," Papas said.
"They play that through thick and thin and are generally successful at it when they get it right."
The motivation now for the Redbacks comes from all internal factors - there is nothing from outside the club that drives the players.
"It has evolved over the years from being a good side to a dominant side to when completely full-strength, a team that pretty well can't be touched in most cases," Papas said.
Their hard-fought 3-2 win over Iona FC on March 21 was an indicator that the systems they have in place work.
"It was probably our closest league game in probably three years; it was wet, the conditions were horrendous and we had four of our starting 11 out," Papas said.
"We had an under-18 and some fringe players that came in, but we committed to try and play the football the same way.
"There were still mistakes, but we still came away with the result."
