Camden Haven Courier
Home/Community

Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams: plastic bag ban and help with energy bills

By Leslie Williams Mp
Updated May 30 2022 - 6:39am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Column: plastic bag ban and help with energy bills

Helping households with energy bills

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.