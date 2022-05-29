Something unusual happened at the Slice of Haven food, wine and beer festival on Sunday (May 29) - it didn't rain.
Instead, Laurieton was bathed in sunshine as thousands headed for the foreshore of the Camden Haven River to sample some of the best local produce from within a 100 kilometre radius.
From chutneys and chocolates to craft beer and street food - no one left hungry; including taste testers Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie, Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams and Port Macquarie-Hastings Deputy Mayor Adam Roberts.
CEO of Laurieton United Services Club and Slice of Haven chair Robert Dwyer, said the number of volunteers on the organising committee was half what it used to be and the number of stalls was also less than expected; perhaps a by-product of the festival not running for the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.
But the festival is back on the Camden Haven calendar, and as much a celebration of community togetherness as it is of gastronomy.
