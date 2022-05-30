Photos: Rob Ramsey memorial Stingrays vs Raiders

Laurieton Hotel Stingrays proved too good for Lake Cathie Raiders 28-10 in their Hastings League fixture on Saturday.
The match allowed the Stingrays to obtain the local derby shield and claim the first-ever Rob Ramsey memorial with Rob's son Ben awarded the players' player.
Advertisement
Rob Ramsey unfortunately passed away two years ago and was a huge supporter of the Lake Cathie Raiders.
He had all his sons spend some time playing in the Stingrays' strip, so it is only right that we commemorate this special day as a memory for Rob.
Whilst this also being a memorial match it was used as an opportunity to raise funds for his son Mick who is participating in the local Stars of Hastings Dance for Cancer.
It is working in unison with the Cancer Council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.