4 beds | 2 baths | 4 cars
From the moment you pull into the driveway, you will feel at home.
From its striking modern exterior to its light-filled and free flowing open plan interior, the home is loaded with features and must be visited to appreciate the lifestyle it offers
This renovated four-bedroom home has free flowing living/dining areas and a kitchen with abundant storage, quality appliances and breakfast bar.
The back covered timber deck overlooks the low-maintenance yard and is ready for the kids or your furry friends to enjoy.
There is also enough room to park all your toys with the detached double garage and double carport.
It is located only a 950m walk from the heart of Laurieton and its surrounding cafes, restaurants, and medical facilities. Take a three-minute drive for a dip in the North Haven Public Baths or a walk along the stunning Camden Haven River. Properties of this quality, size and location are rare to find.
