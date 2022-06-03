Council responds to Dunbogan residents' call for urgent road sealing

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has responded to residents' concerns about the state of the short strip of gravel along Dunbogan's Scarborough Way.
It follows a Camden Haven Courier story earlier this week (June 1) in which locals said they couldn't use the road for alternative access in times of flood or other emergencies, because it is "pothole heaven" and "dangerous".
A council spokesperson said they are currently investigating options to seal the gravel section causing concern.
"It is one of many roads we are currently assessing as part of a longer-term strategy to upgrade our unsealed network. As a condition of DA 2012/0163 for the Ocean Zephyr subdivision, the developer is required to upgrade part of the Tip Road from the current subdivision perimeter road (Scarborough Way) to the entrance of the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The remaining section is currently being investigated by Council for potential inclusion in future works programs.
"Scarborough Way, like many other unsealed roads, has been impacted severely over recent months due to the heavy and persistent rain which has deteriorated our network. We are responding to and assessing roads, fixing damages, and determining longer-term solutions to better proof our 1400km network from future rain events.
"Council has repaired damages along Scarborough Way only as recently as April. We have now re-inspected the condition of the road again to determine if and what repairs need to be conducted while we work towards a longer-term solution."
