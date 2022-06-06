The New South Wales Government has announced a $1.76 billion boost to frontline emergency care to deliver 2128 new recruits including 1857 extra paramedics, 210 ambulance support staff, 52 nurses and eight doctors as well as 30 more ambulance stations, as part of the 2022-23 Budget.
The record investment will ensure the community has access to a quality ambulance service for years to come.
With ambulance services across the country experiencing unprecedented demand, the New South Wales Government is ensuring our communities and our paramedics are well placed for the challenges ahead.
In addition to 30 new ambulance stations, this record funding will deliver extra paramedics, ambulance support staff, nurses and doctors, increasing capacity from call centres to call outs.
New South Wales Ambulance will have the largest paramedic workforce in the country.
This is great news for our community. We rely on our local paramedics and now they'll have additional support to continue the invaluable work they do for us.
A record 10,148 full-time equivalent staff will be recruited to hospitals and health services across the state over four years, in the nation's largest-ever health workforce boost, as part of the New South Wales Government's 2022-23 Budget.
In the first year, 7674 more workers will be recruited which will help ease pressure on COVID-fatigued health staff and fast-track more elective surgery for patients.
This record investment will help us care for health staff across the state, providing the respite and back-up they need. It will also boost staff numbers in hospitals to deliver quality health care closer to home, ensuring better health outcomes and a brighter future for NSW families.
The additional staff will include nurses and midwives, doctors, paramedics, pathologists and scientific staff, pharmacists and allied health professionals, as well as support and ancillary staff who ensure the continued operations of NSW hospitals and the wider public health system.
The NSW Government's $4.5 billion investment over four years is intended to relieve pressure on existing staff and will ensure there are appropriate levels of health staffing for its pipeline of health infrastructure projects.
