Essential roadworks close Oxley Highway at Mt Seaview

Restoration works have again forced the closure of the Oxley Highway at Mt Seaview.
The State Government is carrying out essential maintenance work between Knodingbul and Forbes River roads from today (Wednesday June 15) to Wednesday June 29. The road will be closed between 7am and 3pm Monday to Friday, weather permitting.
Transport for NSW is reinstating the road to its pre-2021 flood condition, however the area is too narrow for large machinery to work safely beside traffic.
Only emergency vehicle and property access will be maintained. Residents affected by this closure will be contacted by the project team.
Several road closures are expected during the restoration period. The recommended alternative route is via Waterfall Way or the New England Highway.
Motorists are encouraged to check for traffic updates through livetraffic.com and via electronic message signs, and to sign-up for SMS alerts for emergency and planned closures.
If you have any questions, you can contact 1800 653 092, email region.north@transport.nsw.gov.au or visit nswroads.work/oxleyrecovery
