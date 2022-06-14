Camden Haven Courier

Call for community feedback on Crowdy Head boat harbour upgrade

By Newsroom
Updated June 14 2022 - 11:06am, first published 2:00am
An artist's impression of the boat harbour upgrade

Transport for NSW Maritime is seeking public feedback on the $2 million infrastructure upgrade of Crowdy Head Boat Harbour.

