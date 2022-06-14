Call for community feedback on Crowdy Head boat harbour upgrade

Transport for NSW Maritime is seeking public feedback on the $2 million infrastructure upgrade of Crowdy Head Boat Harbour.
Work is underway to make it safer for boaters and to improve community access.
Maritime's Executive Director Mark Hutchings, said the project recognised that the infrastructure at Crowdy Heady Boat Harbour was nearing the end of its useful life.
"The western jetty (Jetty 2) has been out of service since 2010 while the eastern jetty (Jetty 1) is in need of major maintenance or replacement," he said.
"We are proposing to demolish both jetties and replace Jetty 1 with a new floating pontoon. This will have up to 18 berths for various-sized vessels - with water and electricity to each berth."
A Review of Environmental Factors (REF) and concept plan has been developed for the project which will involve upgrading the main harbour jetty (Jetty 1) and removing the decommissioned jetty (Jetty 2). The project is also proposing to dredge the harbour to improve navigation and clearance depth for vessels.
Transport for NSW will hold drop-in community information sessions in Crowdy Head on June 22 and 23.
The community is invited to provide feedback by filling out the online survey on the 'Have Your Say' page nsw.gov.au/have-your-say or contacting the project teams via crowdyheadjetty@transport.nsw.gov.au until July 15. 2022.
The work is part of the State Government's $205 million maritime stimulus package.
