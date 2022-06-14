Camden Haven Courier

Photos: Camden Haven's U15 Eagles

By Newsroom
Updated June 14 2022 - 11:55am, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sunny weather has seen the welcome return of junior sport.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.