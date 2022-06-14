Photos: Camden Haven's U15 Eagles

The sunny weather has seen the welcome return of junior sport.
Camden Haven Junior Rugby League is just one of the clubs relishing the chance to get back onto local playing fields after months of rain.
Kim Ambrose took these pics of the club's Under 15 Eagles during their clash with the Old Bar Pirates.
While the game went the Pirates' way, some of the Camden Haven players are not only new to the team, but also to rugby league.
Coach Simon Cass says the boys may only have a few games under their belts but he can already see their skill level and game play improving. And he expects they will continue to improve throughout the season.
The team's next game is at home at Laurieton on June 28.
