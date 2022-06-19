Camden Haven Redbacks Red came back from 2-0 down to finish over the top of Port Saints Bears in their under-11 boys Football Mid North Coast clash on Saturday.
Kynan Thompson scored four goals as the Redbacks claimed a 4-2 win which was their second of the season.
So far the team have won two and lost two in their second season of playing together.
Coach Dave Vernon was awarded coach of the year in 2021 and has so far continued improving the team in the early stages of the season.
Both teams had their chances, but it was the Redbacks who emerged victorious with a strong second-half showing.
