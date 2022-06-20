Camden Haven Courier

'It's gotten worse': Beach erosion along Illaroo Road worsens after high tides

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated June 20 2022 - 6:32am, first published 5:00am
Lake Cathie residents fear the Illaroo Road collapse is imminent after a week of high tides. Photo Mardi Borg

Lake Cathie residents have again expressed their concerns for Illaroo Road following the recent beach erosion caused by a week of high tides.

