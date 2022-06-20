Top Shots: your photos of the Camden Haven

There are so many reasons to take photos of the Camden Haven.
From the beaches, to the lakes to the mountains; please send us your favourite "beauty shots" and we'll share them with the thousands of locals and visitors who read the Camden Haven Courier online.
Advertisement
High-resolution, landscape-mode photos work best. Facebook reduces image quality, so please email them to The Editor at camdencourier@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Happy snapping.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.