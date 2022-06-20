The Laurieton Stingrays made their way to Beechwood on Saturday (June 18) to take on the Shamrocks in the Hastings League.
The boys went in knowing it was going to be a tough battle against the rarely beaten Beechwood.
The first few minutes were a tough back and forth with Adrian "AD" Daley scoring the first. It was followed by a beautiful line break from Jae Simons eventually leading to a try by Mitch O'Neill.
Going into the break, the score was 12 - 4 with the Shamrocks scoring in the last minute of the first half.
The Stingrays came into the second half pumped.
Cooper Lewis-Bain crossed the line with Jeremy "Squeak" Smith bagging his first ever Stingrays try. Smith had torn his hamstring in the first game of the season against the Kendall Blues.
Daley converted four to better his performance in recent games.
The final score: Stingrays 24 Shamrocks 14.
The Stingrays head into this weekend with a bit of steam, with a double-header at the Stingrays stadium.
They'll face the Harrington Hurricanes with the Kendall Blues versing the Lake Cathie Raiders directly afterwards.
