Laurieton Stingrays break Beechwood Shamrocks winning run in Hastings League

By Contributor Joel Hillier-Conry
Updated June 20 2022 - 1:55pm, first published 1:14pm
Laurieton Hotel Stingrays getting pumped before first half. Photo: Indianna Symons

The Laurieton Stingrays made their way to Beechwood on Saturday (June 18) to take on the Shamrocks in the Hastings League.

