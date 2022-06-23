Camden Haven Courier

Camden Haven's Mardi Gras: Rainbow on the River Festival plans take shape

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
June 23 2022 - 6:00pm
Camden Haven resident Ali Challinor is 64-years-old and proud to be a transgender person.

A new festival is set to put the Camden Haven on the map for embracing diversity, equality and love.

