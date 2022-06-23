A new festival is set to put the Camden Haven on the map for embracing diversity, equality and love.
Camden Haven resident Ali Challinor is a transgender person who has been working to foster acceptance for the LGBTIQ+ community on the Mid North Coast.
Ali, the Camden Haven Chamber of Commerce and Port Macquarie-Hastings Council are holding initial meetings for the inaugural event which will be called Rainbow on the River.
Ali battled for decades over her identity and the inner turmoil impacted her mental health, and personal relationships.
"Members of the LGBTIQ+ community can feel very isolated and like they don't belong," she said.
"If this festival can help to alleviate those feelings in some of us, then my expectations have been met."
Rainbow on the River is set to be hosted in June 2023 and will feature a parade and festival over a weekend.
The festival will be family friendly and include activities for children.
The Rainbow on the River Festival is a collaboration event and aims to increase the awareness of the LGBTIQ+ community.
"I also hope the Mardi Gras will make others who are still in the closet feel comfortable enough to come out, by showing them that they are not alone and there are others like them who they can talk to," Ali said.
"This is a great opportunity for the LGBTIQ+ community in this area to show everyone who we are and that we really aren't any different."
The festival will also aim to create an inclusive environment where all members of the community feel safe.
"This will be brought about by creating awareness, community engagement and connection with others," Ali said.
Ali expects the festival will have wide-reaching benefits for tourism and the economy.
"We're expecting tourists will come to the area, which will result in a boost for local restaurants, shops, clubs and cafes," she said.
