Camden Haven Eagles under-13s maintain pressure on top rungs of Group 3 junior rugby league ladder

By Paul Jobber
Updated June 26 2022 - 12:41pm, first published 2:00am
Camden Haven Eagles kept in touch with Taree Panthers at the top of the Group 3 junior rugby league under-13 competition with a comfortable 20-4 win over Lake Cathie Raiders on Saturday.

