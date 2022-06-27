A new outdoor gym at Bonny Hills makes it easier for residents and visitors to keep in shape.
The exercise equipment, unveiled at Rainbow Beach Reserve on Monday, June 27, includes an elliptical trainer, aerobic cycle, pull down bar, chest press bar and leg press bar.
The Bonny Hills Progress Association and the community saw the need for the outdoor gym. That need was reinforced during COVID.
The project is a collaboration between the Bonny Hills Progress Association, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and the Bonny Hills Community Council Action Team.
The council built the exercise station, with the project made possible thanks to a $59,650 federal government grant through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
Bonny Hills Progress Association committee member Ian Simpson said the outdoor gym will support existing activities and functions at the popular Rainbow Beach Reserve.
"It's all about exercise and the wellbeing of the community," he said.
Mr Simpson said the outdoor gym provided a focal point for exercise.
Mayor Peta Pinson said the exercise equipment will have substantial health benefits for participants and the broader community alike.
"An active community of around 3000 people, Bonny Hills is a growing township with new residential subdivisions, emergency services and school upgrades emerging," she said.
"I have no doubt that this new beachside equipment will increase the popularity of this reserve, and prove very popular with locals and visitors."
Toni Gore, who runs The Golden Seniors Health Club, said the outdoor gym was the best thing since sliced bread.
"It helps so many people, and makes fitness happy and fun," she said.
Ms Gore said the outdoor gym, which was accessible to everyone, would bring the community together more.
Lyne MP Dr David Gillespie said the outdoor gym was a wonderful recreational asset that will have significant benefits for people of all ages.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
