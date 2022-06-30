Camden Haven High School will reflect on their results from the NSW Touch All Schools carnival on June 29 with mixed emotions.
Their girls team finished a respectable sixth while the boys were fourth in a day where they were competitive, but coach Brent said they would look back on some missed opportunities.
Advertisement
"For a young and mostly inexperienced team, our girls played well throughout the day and learnt a lot," he said.
"Charli Collins was the youngest in the side and a standout while the boys team left a little disappointed after letting some opportunities go early in the day.
"They took a while to find their normal rhythm and only started to play their best in the last few games, but when they did, there was some great footy to watch."
Saint Joseph's Regional College and MacKillop College from Port Macquarie progressed to the state final of the competition after wins over Taree High School in the girls and boys grand final respectively.
St Joey's took out the girls decider 3-0 while MacKillop were too good in a 5-1 win in the boys division with all four schools now to head to the state finals in Sydney on August 3.
NSW Touch Football game development officer Ben Halmarick said it was pleasing to see touch football competitions return to the Hastings.
"It's very good to see touch football being played again, especially up here in Port Macquarie," he said.
"We've run six regional events where all the winners and runners-up from those events will compete for the state title. There's some bragging rights up for grabs."
NSW Touch ran a schools gala day last year, but before that there was a two-year hiatus as a result of the pandemic.
"It's good that we've been able to get it going again this year and hopefully keep building for years to come," Halmarick said.
In the year seven and eight divisions which were played on June 28, St Joseph's Regional College and MacKillop also qualified for the next stage.
St Clare's and Taree High School also progressed to the next stage of the year 7/8 tournament.
Attention now turns to the primary school event in September ahead of the touch football summer competitions.
"This is our last regional event; we've run all six which has been really good and the next thing is the state final next term and we progress into primary schools gala days in September," Halmarick said.
"That will be the transition where we go from high school back into primary school and get everyone ready to start playing touch again in the summer time."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.