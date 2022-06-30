Camden Haven Courier
Photos

NSW Touch Association holds Mid North Coast All Schools touch football carnival in Port Macquarie

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated June 30 2022 - 2:43am, first published 2:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Camden Haven High School will reflect on their results from the NSW Touch All Schools carnival on June 29 with mixed emotions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.