'The best outcome': Entangled whale freed off Diamond Head

An entangled whale spotted off the Mid North Coast has been freed.
The ORRCA rescue team were alerted to the entangled whale off Diamond Head at 9am on Friday (July 1).
"After much analysis, it was confirmed this wasn't one of the whales we were looking to track from Thursday," an ORRCA spokesperson said.
ORRCA said the positive outcome was due to the public's quick thinking.
"The members of the public who called it into ORRCA acted quickly which enabled our team to get the alerts out to all the rescue crews to attempt a rescue assessment."
The ORRCA Rescue Hotline helped to coordinate with specialist National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPSW) rescue crews who attended to the juvenile whale.
"After a few hours of careful and strategic assessment, the NPWS large whale disentanglement team successfully removed the ropes from this whale at around 1pm."
Marine Rescue Camden Haven also provided assistance during the rescue.
ORRCA would like to thank everyone who participated in Friday's successful rescue.
"A big thank you to all the quick actions of the members of the public from Diamond Head, the NPWS teams and Marine Rescue teams and the ORRCA Rescue Hotline volunteers and rescue members. Timing in these incidents is critical," they said.
"This is why we do what we do. Wonderful teamwork, local collaboration, and the best outcome."
ORRCA advises the public that there are still currently two entangled whales in the Mid North Coast area. If an entangled whale is spotted, please call the ORRCA Rescue Hotline on 02 9415 3333 and never attempt a rescue yourself.
