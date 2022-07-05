3 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
If you long for no maintenance living, this property is as close to it as it comes with a solidly built original home that now looks stylish and new.
It's set in immaculately maintained grounds with picnic tables, a beautiful pool area and outdoor kitchen so you can live everyday like you're on holiday.
This home is under a 99 year registered lease arrangement in an over 55's park offering three bedrooms with built-in robes, the master with ensuite.
Multiple living areas consist of separate sitting/lounge rooms plus a spacious dining room and the kitchen is bright and new with quality appliances.
The large tandem carport offers a covered access to the home.
