The Laurieton Hotel Stingrays travelled to Lake Cathie for a hard fought battle with the Raiders in the local derby.
The first half started slow with hard defence from both sides not allowing any tries until Jarid Bruen crossed the line for the Raiders. Tyler Wheatley's conversion put the score at 6-0 in favour of the Raiders.
Injury to a Raiders player then stopped the game for 30 minutes. It resumed with three minutes left with a scrum in favour of the Stingrays.
As the possession went on, Adrian "AD" Daley kicked on the last with Joel Hillier-Conry bagging the first try for the Stingrays. The conversion was unsuccessful leaving the score at 6-4 for the half.
The second half began straight away and the Stingrays were ready to go with the same momentum leading into the half.
Centrally, Bruwyn "Bruiser" Tisdell made a break, securing a try with AD converting. Not too long after, it was a similar situation with Jackson Harper barging his way across the line after many weeks off with a severe ankle injury. Again, AD converted.
To finish off the half, Jeremy "Squeak" Smith made his way across the line for his 5th try of the season to secure the win for the Stingrays, 20-6.
