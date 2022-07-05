A former employee who suffered two heart attacks inspired Kerry Buttsworth to take action.
Mr Buttsworth is the owner of Wiggly Tail Butcher in Laurieton which just installed a defibrillator at the front of the business.
The installation was thanks to the help of Community Defib Project which provides communities with the tools to set up and deliver Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).
According to the Heart Foundation, Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the leading cause of death in Australia.
It occurs when a coronary artery clogs and narrows because of a buildup of plaque.
Mr Buttsworth hopes more Camden Haven community groups install defibrillators, given they can save a life.
He said it's important residents know where the defibrillators are located, in case an emergency unfolds.
Laurieton Anglican Op-Shop and Fitness Powered Personal Training also have defibrillators installed.
The defibrillator at Fitness Powered Personal Training was installed two months ago and owner Brooke Mason hopes she never has to use it.
However, she said it's there as 'peace of mind' in case someone needs it.
Heart Health NSW volunteer Traci Moore, who is also a Laurieton resident said it's great to hear about more defibrillators being implemented in the Camden Haven.
Traci's friend and former branch president of Heart Health NSW Port Macquarie-Hastings, Robert (Bob) Edwards suffered a cardiac arrest and permanent brain damage as a result of the incident.
According to the Heart Foundation, a cardiac arrest happens when a person's heart stops beating and their brain and vital organs are starved of oxygen.
A heart attack differs from cardiac arrest as it occurs when the flow of blood to the heart is blocked.
Traci said people need to know cardiac arrest can happen to anyone in the community.
"There's a misconception that it's only something which impacts the elderly," she said.
Heart Health NSW has four walking groups in Laurieton, Wauchope, Port Macquarie and Gladstone.
For more information, or to join a planned walk please visit www.hearthealthnsw.com
