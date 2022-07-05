Camden Haven Courier

Coastal trough moves north bringing rain to the Mid North Coast

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 5 2022 - 2:28am, first published 1:00am
Flynn's Beach Port Macquarie on July 5.

While the Mid North Coast has escaped the worst of the wet weather currently impacting areas in the south of the state, the weather system is expected to bring rain and dangerous surf conditions to the Mid North Coast over the coming days.

