July 5: coastal trough moves north bringing rain to the Mid North Coast

While the Mid North Coast has escaped the worst of the wet weather currently impacting areas in the south of the state, the weather system is expected to bring rain and dangerous surf conditions to the Mid North Coast over the coming days.
The coastal trough is predicted to move north towards Port Macquarie on Tuesday (July 5) and Wednesday (July 6) before easing off and heading out to sea, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM).
A hazardous surf warning has been issued for the Port Macquarie coast.
NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:
A strong wind warning has also been issued for the Port Macquarie Coast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Winds will be southeasterly on Tuesday and are expected to reach 15 to 25 km/h, according to BoM.
Large and powerful surf conditions are also expected to be hazardous.
NSW SES is advising Mid North Coast residents and visitors of the threat of very heavy rain on Wednesday that could lead to river and potential life-threatening flash flooding.
Widespread falls of 100mm and up to 200mm over a 24-hour period are possible for areas across the Mid North Coast from Coffs Harbour down to Port Stephens with the heavy rain expected to ease on Thursday.
As a result, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) is likely to issue Flood Watch Advice for possible minor to moderate river flooding for the Orara, Bellinger, Kalang, Macleay, Hastings, Camden Haven, Manning, Myall and Wallis Lake catchments.
Weatherzone has advised areas of moderate to heavy rain and blustery winds will continue to spread further north through the Hunter and Mid North Coast as the trough moves further north.
"The trough along the NSW coast will continue to impact areas including Sydney and the Illawarra, but will also move further north where we will see rain in the Hunter and Mid North Coast areas," Weatherzone meteorologist Yoska Hernandez said.
"The rainfall on Wednesday is expected to be intense from mid-morning and into the afternoon."
Ms Hernandez also said the system is expected to ease further on Thursday.
