Camden Haven Courier

July 7: Camden Haven weather warnings and flood alerts

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 12 2022 - 6:11am, first published July 6 2022 - 2:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The river is rising at Kendall, SES are door knocking residents in low lying areas.

Thursday, 8.45am: From Camden Haven SES Unit: Logans Crossing water level has passed six metres so those in the area please be alert. Kendall is now isolated, road closures are in place and we continue to monitor the situation closely.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.