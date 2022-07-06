Thursday, 8.45am: From Camden Haven SES Unit: Logans Crossing water level has passed six metres so those in the area please be alert. Kendall is now isolated, road closures are in place and we continue to monitor the situation closely.
River levels at Kendall are starting to drop this morning. However, the SES are still on alert and have crews available.
Please, in a life threatening situation always dial 000.
Wednesday, 4.20pm: At 2pm this afternoon the NSW Surf Lifesaving crew from Wauchope-Bonny Hills assisted in a flood rescue in the Macleay Valley.
The Kempsey Shire Flood Rescue Cell was alerted by NSW Police to a flood rescue on Cooks Lane Barraganyatti.
NSW Police were able to extricate the person from their fully submersed vehicle, they were then transported to Kempsey Hospital for treatment.
Wednesday, 2pm: The SES are advising Kendall residents that low lying areas are at risk of flooding. Crews are in the area door knocking.
Wednesday, 12pm: A severe weather warning has been issued for the Mid North Coast as the coastal trough that battered the south of the state moves north.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said an onshore flow combined with an upper trough will continue to bring persistent rainfall to the area.
A coastal trough will also continue to develop offshore then deepen in response to the upper trough, developing a low this afternoon that will approach the coast, according to the BoM.
Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding will continue across the Mid North Coast and southeastern areas of the Northern Tablelands today (July 6) before easing late in the day.
The most likely period for heavy rainfall is during the afternoon. Six-hourly rainfall totals between 60 and 90mm are possible throughout the warning area.
Isolated six-hourly totals between 125 and 150mm are also possible, most likely associated with embedded thunderstorms north of Kempsey during the afternoon.
Rainfall has the potential to create landslides and result in further riverine flooding.
Locations which may be affected include Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.
Camden Haven SES Unit said they are monitoring the situation and will keep residents informed.
"We have crews on standby and sand dumps will be organised at Kendal and Dunbogan and our unit at 21a Norman Street will have a self service," a spokesperson said.
"If you're camping at Swans Crossing you may be cut off."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
