Three teams from the NSW SES Camden Haven Unit have worked around the clock after a weather system hit the coast.
The volunteers have been kept busy responding to call-outs, doorknocking in flood-prone areas and monitoring river heights.
They twice doorknocked in Kendall on Wednesday, July 6 and completed 22 jobs in the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday, July 7.
NSW SES Camden Haven Unit deputy commander Darren Mearrick said the volunteers were called out to repair leaking roofs and sandbag garages and the front of homes.
Residents have also collected sandbags from the unit's headquarters.
"We are telling people to be alert, not alarmed," Mr Mearrick said.
"There is no doubt a level of flood anxiety but we are very well prepared and the community informed."
The unit's volunteers are monitoring river levels by the hour.
Mr Mearrick reminded motorists not to drive through floodwater, and thanked residents for their cooperation and support.
"We appreciate the community's diligence and patience," he said.
"Through our social media, we are getting nothing but positive support."
Mr Mearrick thanked the volunteers for their hard work.
He attributed the fact there had been no flood rescues in the Camden Haven to a focused community education program on preparedness over the past 12 months or so.
Unit members are closely monitoring North Haven on Thursday (July 7) afternoon.
Kendall was isolated for a period after floodwater rose. Dunbogan has experienced minor flooding and Logans Crossing was also impacted.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
