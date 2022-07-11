Taking over the weekly fishing column from Jason Isaac at Ned Kelly's Bait 'n' Tackle is a privilege; he has done a fantastic job for so many years and I've got big shoes to fill.
I've spent some time over the past few weeks thinking about what I want to report on.
I've decided that I will keep you updated on the latest fishing reports as well as discover the many different varieties of fishing methods the Port Macquarie region has to offer.
Last week I attended the Port Macquarie Marine Rescue Radio Club Members night.
A great night for local boaties to catch up with Marine Rescue and I couldn't believe how many prizes were given away to lucky radio club members.
As a radio club member, you log in with the radio base and you immediately become part of the three hourly sked checks. The radio base will call you at 0900, 1200, 1500 and 1800, to check that all is well with you.
Even in the best prepared vessels, things can go wrong. If you do not reply to the radio call, procedures will commence immediately to verify your wellbeing.
If you are interested in joining up or renewing your membership, you can visit the Port Macquarie Marine Rescue website. This service has saved many lives on the water. I highly recommend anyone with a boat to join up. https://www.marinerescueportmacquarie.com.au
Offshore a few decent kingfish were recently caught off Point Plomer in 50 to 60 metres of water, but just keep an eye on those teethy leatherjackets that are starting to show up in numbers.
For anyone willing to travel a bit further out to sea, deep drop fishing has just started to show some nice catches of blue-eye trevalla and bass grouper.
For anyone looking for some nice flathead, Lake Cathie is producing great fish on soft plastics. Off the rocks, luderick, drummer and school mulloway are still making their presence known.
For the rock fishers, that south-east swell has picked up over the past week so make sure you tell a friend or family member where you are going and wear a lifejacket.
Snapper - a fish commonly caught on our local reefs - are a tasty table fish and a trophy fish to catch. Targeting snapper on shallow reefs is one of the most popular ways to fish for the species. The best time of day to target snapper is within a few hours between dawn and dusk. I suggest casting a light jig head with a soft plastic or on bait such as pilchards.
Cast away from your boat and let the line off your reel to allow the jig or bait to slowly sink to the bottom. Snapper will feed from the surface to the ocean floor and don't be surprised if you hook up not long after casting. Having a berley trail will also increase your odds of catching one.
