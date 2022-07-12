Lake Cathie Bowling Club is set for major revamp in coming months after an amalgamation with Cabramatta Bowling Club saved the Camden Haven venue from extinction.
It is believed their days were numbered with the merger to provide the Lake Cathie club with an exciting, fresh start.
Kim Ledden is the operations manager who works under Cabramatta Bowls and says they want the revamp to result in a homely feel.
"We want it to be an extension of the member's home where they can come in, have a drink, enjoy themselves and support the local community at the same time."
She said it was important to reinforce that they weren't focusing on change.
"People are always nervous about change, but for us it's more about adding so we're not so much changing, we're adding which is really important for locals to understand," she said.
"We can either change everything or add and I think add is the better option."
Ms Ledden said the Cabramatta club would also bring its community-focused model to the Hastings after members voted unanimously for the partnership to form.
The bowls community will be nurtured and looked after just as much as the club itself.
"Cabramatta bowls group are very community-based and very happy to help any community organisations," Ms Ledden said.
"They're already looking at sporting teams they can support in the local area and what needs help as well as setting up NDIS programs to bring people along to play lawn bowls."
The revamp will also provide Lake Cathie with the opportunity to vie to host high-level bowls tournaments such as state title events.
"We've got some really talented bowlers here," Ms Ledden said.
"Having some professional players here [in June] who complimented our greens continuously was really lovely.
"Not only were they complimenting our greens, but our old-school hospitality which is really nice to be able to be part of that and still have the country town flow through at the same time."
The club hopes lawn bowls can gain a major boost in popularity as a result of the merger.
"That's one of the biggest things - having the bowls ladies and men understand that bowls will only become more popular instead of being taken away," Ms Ledden said.
"And funding will not be taken away from bowls at all, it will be more nurtured than anything else is a really exciting thing especially for the community.
"It's really nice to see other people transfer from other clubs because of that."
