Kendall Blues narrowly defeat Laurieton Hotel Stingrays in Jake Bignell's 100th game

By Newsroom
Updated July 11 2022 - 5:10am, first published 3:00am
It was a game to remember for Kendall Blues captain-coach Jake Bignell as he celebrated his 100th game with a 6-0 win over local rivals Laurieton Hotel Stingrays.

