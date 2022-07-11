Kendall Blues narrowly defeat Laurieton Hotel Stingrays in Jake Bignell's 100th game

It was a game to remember for Kendall Blues captain-coach Jake Bignell as he celebrated his 100th game with a 6-0 win over local rivals Laurieton Hotel Stingrays.
Both teams were sitting equal first on the ladder prior to the clash over the weekend, but it's the Kendall Blues who now take the lead following their narrow win.
Advertisement
In a good old-fashioned game of football both teams, who each had some key players out and others playing with niggling injuries, defended strong on a very wet field. The 0-0 halftime score reflected the tough battle between the teams.
"It was a tough and physical battle all over the park," Kendall Blues player Luke Martin said.
Bayd Latham was the difference in the end, getting a try in the last 10 minutes of the game off the back of some tough carries from Kendall's forward pack to get inside the Stingray's half.
The Laurieton Hotel Stingrays are now gearing up for their away game against the Harrington Hurricanes while the Kendall Blues get ready to take on the Lake Cathie Raiders in Lake Cathie this week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.