Make at least one change to an environmentally-friendly alternative instead of single-use plastic in a step to reduce waste.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is inviting residents to do just that during Plastic Free July and beyond.
Plastic Free July is a global month of action that helps people be part of the solution to the plastic problem.
The council's education team is hosting pop-up stalls to help people learn more about reusable options and take the Plastic Free July pledge.
There will be a pop-up stall at Lakewood Woolworths from 9am to midday on Friday, July 15 and Lake Cathie Woolworths from 1pm to 4pm on Friday, July 15.
Supporters can also make the pledge through the council's website.
The council is asking residents to take the Plastic Free July pledge to make at least one change from July and stick with it.
Port Macquarie resident Melissa Lee pledged to eliminate the use of plastic wrap.
"The cling wrap is the biggest thing I can change, especially for school lunches," she said.
Mrs Lee said Plastic Free July was a great idea, not only for the environment, but also for increased awareness.
The 2022 Plastic Free July theme, "Turn the Tide, one choice at a time", celebrates the collective impact of millions across the world choosing to refuse plastics.
Council's education team leader Bernadette Gammon said single-use plastic ended up as litter.
Mrs Gammon said if everyone made one change, it would make a huge difference.
"If you consciously make that effort for the whole of July, it will hopefully become a habit you can continue," she said.
The behaviour change can be using a keep cup instead of a takeaway cup, choosing a soap bar rather than shampoo in a plastic bottle or replacing plastic produce bags with the reusable variety.
Single-use plastic items and packaging make up 60 per cent of all litter in NSW.
Marking a major pivot away from single-use plastics, the state government's ban on lightweight plastic bags came into force on June 1.
There are more changes ahead.
The state government from November is banning additional single-use items, including plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery, plates, bowls and cotton buds, expanded polystyrene food ware and cups, and rinse-off personal care products containing plastic microbeads.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
