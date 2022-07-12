Camden Haven Courier
Leslie Williams MP: program for women returning to work

By Leslie Williams Mp
Updated July 12 2022 - 5:44am, first published 12:00am
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams

Helping women work

Women looking for work will be able to apply for grants of up to $5000 to fund technology, training and work essentials to help them return to the workforce, thanks to a $32 million investment in the recent NSW Budget.

