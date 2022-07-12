Women looking for work will be able to apply for grants of up to $5000 to fund technology, training and work essentials to help them return to the workforce, thanks to a $32 million investment in the recent NSW Budget.
I encourage eligible women to apply for the Return to Work Program and tailored support from a Return to Work Coordinator.
This is an opportunity for local women to build the confidence and financial independence they need to return to the workforce.
Women who are experiencing barriers re-entering the workforce can apply for grants of up to $5000 to help cover the cost of common financial obstacles such as work clothes or an internet connection.
Now, more than ever, we need to support women to get into, and return to, the workforce. This program helps equip women with the information, technology and financial support they need to get back to work.
For more information, head to: www.service.nsw.gov.au/services/business-industries-and-employment/get-notified-about-return-work-phase-3/return-work-rtw
The call is out for organisations to help fill a calendar of engaging and empowering activities for older people during the 2023 NSW Seniors Festival.
The $200,000 NSW Seniors Festival Grants Program supports initiatives that encourage people aged 60 or over to stay healthy, connected to their community and active.
This is an opportunity to celebrate or build on the diverse skills and interests of seniors in our community in areas like art, sport, health or technology.
This year's Seniors Festival included computer classes, dance lessons and gardening workshops, and I want to see local groups come up with more creative and fun activities for the 2023 festival.
I know I am very much looking forward to presenting my annual Seniors Concert at Port Macquarie Panthers next year.
Local councils, community groups and not-for-profit organisations are among those who can apply for grants of up to $10,000.
These grants reinforce the NSW Government's commitment to helping older people in NSW stay connected with their community. The Seniors Festival will run from 1 - 12 February 2023. Applications for grants are open now until 1 August 2022.
For more information and to apply, visit seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au/events/nsw-seniors-festival-grants or call my office on 65840977
