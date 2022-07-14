Coastal areas braced for flooding and erosion with highest tide of the year

The highest tides of the year will potentially combine with high seas this week to create a potential flood risk for low lying coastal communities across the Mid North Coast.
The full moon on Thursday is predicted to produce the highest tide of the year at 2.10m.
Advertisement
This comes as water levels are being recorded that are higher than predicted along the majority of the north coast, with the level around 20cm higher at Crowdy Head just south of Port Macquarie.
Weatherzone meteorologist Felix Levesque said the high tides will coincide with a strong ocean swell.
"The waves will be peaking around three metres at the time of the high tide on Thursday night," he said.
"There will be some ocean surges, but with wind coming from the south, it will help lessen these surges because it will be pushing back against the swell."
Beaches are also expected to be impacted by the large swell and high tide.
"There is concern for coastal erosion which might occur with the predictions over the coming days," Mr Levesque said.
Much of the NSW coast has also been exposed to larger swells over the weekend, with the highest waves measured at Crowdy Head Monday evening at just under five metres. Coffs Harbour also recorded waves over three metres on Tuesday.
Waves along the coast should moderate quickly over the next two days or so but remain directed from the south-east.
A strong marine wind warning has also been issued for the Macquarie coast throughout Thursday and Friday.
There is also the possibility of a small low pressure system developing off the coast of the Queensland border on Wednesday or Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.