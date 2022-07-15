Marine Rescue Camden Haven has a new unit commander at the helm.
Peter Cameron was voted into the position after Neville Adams stepped down from the top job due to health reasons. Mr Adams is providing support as the deputy unit commander.
Advertisement
Marine Rescue Camden Haven, which has 53 members, is committed to saving lives on the water.
Mr Cameron has 14 years' experience in the unit including three years as deputy unit commander.
"I am a community-minded person - that's why I joined Marine Rescue in the first place," he said.
The former Navy radio technician has also worked on fishing boats and was a coxswain and trainer with the SES in Queensland.
"I've always been around water," Mr Cameron said.
"One could say I have a real passion for water, and I'm community-minded as well, so I like to give back to the community."
Mr Cameron is also the unit's training officer.
Meanwhile, Mr Adams reflected on his two years as unit commander.
"I found it absolutely enjoyable," he said.
Mr Adams was the unit commander during the fires, floods and the height of the COVID pandemic.
The unit was on standby during the fires and its volunteers provided assistance during the floods.
Mr Adams is confident in Mr Cameron's abilities as the new unit commander.
"He had a lot of time as deputy, he is intelligent and not scared to make decisions," Mr Adams said.
Marine Rescue Camden Haven has a plan to expand the boatshed to accommodate bigger vessels into the future and add a mezzanine-level training room. The project has a $650,000 price tag.
The unit, which has close to $100,000 set aside for the work, is continually fundraising. The Camden Haven community heavily supports the unit.
Marine Rescue Camden Haven welcomes new members.
Anyone interested in joining should visit the Marine Rescue Camden Haven base at the corner of Tunis and Short streets, Laurieton, and talk to a radio operator, fill in a member form at the Laurieton Riverwalk Markets on the third Sunday of the month or apply through the Marine Rescue NSW website.
Advertisement
Mr Cameron said Marine Rescue was a very valuable asset, and people out on the water should remember to log on and log off through VHF channel 16.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.