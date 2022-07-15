The Rotary Club of Laurieton's July book sale has raised about $7000.
The proceeds will support a variety of charities including assistance to flood victims through Camden Haven Community at 3.
The book sale at Laurieton United Services Club spanned 12 days.
There were thousands of second hand books on offer from fiction to children's books, craft and Australiana. Fiction, military books and westerns were the most popular.
Rotary Club of Laurieton president Nigel Urwin said the community was always very supportive.
The club runs three to four book sales each year as its major fundraisers.
Mr Urwin thanked the community for its support.
"Without them coming in and buying books, and providing us with books to sell, we wouldn't be able to donate to the community," he said.
The Rotary Club of Laurieton meets every Monday night from 6.30 at Laurieton United Services Club. New members are always welcome.
The club, formed in the 1960s, supports local and international causes.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
