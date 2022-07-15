Camden Haven Courier
Bookworms snap up bargains at Rotary Club of Laurieton book sale

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated July 19 2022 - 2:36am, first published July 15 2022 - 11:00pm
Rotary Club of Laurieton members John Saunders, Alan Anderson, Ian Jackson, Denise McCosker and Nigel Urwin volunteer at the book sale. Photo: Lisa Tisdell

The Rotary Club of Laurieton's July book sale has raised about $7000.

