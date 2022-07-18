When a sporting team sits undefeated and alone at the top of the ladder it isn't often a scrappy victory is used as a springboard towards even greater successes.
But Camden Haven Redbacks Black will use a 1-0 win over Lake Cathie Raiders as a pivotal point in their Football Mid North Coast men's northern league season.
Advertisement
Captain Riley Papas conceded complacency crept into the Redbacks performance on June 25 and they nearly had their pants pulled down.
The subsequent three-week break gave them the chance to reassess and freshen up with their 2022 winning record now standing at seven matches (pending the result of Saturday's home clash with Iona).
"There's been a few performances this year where we've won and still won well, but the football hasn't been quite what we want it to be," Papas said.
"It's probably good that we've had some time to work on a few things since the Cathie game because it was a pretty average performance from our side of things."
Papas conceded they had been going through the motions in previous weeks although the results were still adding up.
"When you're cruising and getting the results, the confidence is there that everything will slot back into place and you can proceed as you were," he said.
"I find sometimes with what we've experienced over the last couple of years, if we are playing quite regularly (and winning) it can be quite monotonous, as horrible as it sounds."
Consistency with games helps with team cohesion although a week or two off can also help a team finetune things on the training paddock where they haven't been as good as they would like to be.
"As a club we want to try and step up into that next level so every time you get a chance to have a break you can sit down and assess what we've been doing for the last few weeks," Papas said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.