Kendall Blues are well placed to end a five-year Hastings League premiership drought in 2022.
The Blues sit alone at the top of the ladder following last weekend's hard-fought 6-0 defeat of Laurieton Stingrays.
They last tasted grand final glory in 2017 although they were well on the way to a potential title when they sat in the top three of the competition before COVID-19 ended the 2021 season.
Between 2014 and 2017 the Blues appeared in three grand finals and while their recent run hasn't been as good, they have still been a contender.
In the last 10 years the Blues haven't missed the semi-finals and president Tony Kennedy attributes their sustained success to players being born and bred in Kendall.
"We have players who come and go, but we have the nucleus who stick around. A lot of young fellas here have trades and are all working for tradies around the area," he said.
"They're just all local boys playing for their mates - that's pretty much what it is."
Kennedy doesn't feel the comparison to the Melbourne Storm in the National Rugby League is appropriate despite the Blues possessing a similar semi-final record.
But the records are similar - both teams have won two premierships in the last 10 years and they have been a contender in every other year.
"We'll never be that good (like the Melbourne Storm), but what we do is nothing special compared to any other club," Kennedy said.
"There's not much pressure there, it's just the boys enjoying their footy."
And once the players leave Kendall Sportsground after a game or training, they are nearly inseparable.
"They're just Kendall boys who all grew up together; after football they'll play golf and stuff like that; they're pretty good mates," Kennedy said.
