The remaining five pathway sections of the Beach to Beach project have got the planning green light.
The development application approval marks a major milestone.
Beach to Beach Riverwalk Committee president Penny Small said the team was so excited about the development approval.
"We can now apply for funding because we are theoretically shovel-ready," she said.
The Beach to Beach Riverwalk pathway is a community-driven project for a continuous 11 kilometre shared pathway between North Haven breakwall and Pilot Beach.
The planning approval paves the way for construction of the remaining five sections, subject to funding.
The Northern Regional Planning Panel unanimously approved the development application on June 21.
The 2.5-metre wide shared pathway will be constructed using a combination of sealed concrete paths and raised boardwalks.
The next section in line for construction runs 410 metres along The Boulevarde from the Tip Road to the existing pathway at the so-called running girl sculpture at Dunbogan.
That section has attracted $735,000 in federal funds and $735,000 from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
The committee hopes to work with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to help provide the opportunity to use local contractors, where possible.
In the meantime, plans are progressing for the first of the Art Along the Path murals.
Mrs Small said the committee wanted to make the Beach to Beach project more than just a footpath. The interactive experience will be complete with art and informative signs.
It is planned to display artwork on eight amenities blocks dotted along the 11km of pathway.
The initial artwork, funded by council grants, will be at Bunny's Corner in North Haven.
Cultural Industries creative director Ang Marr is project managing the two culturally-inspired murals at Bunny's Corner as a part of the shared pathway vision.
Expressions of interest were sought from the Certificate IV in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Arts students at Wauchope TAFE.
Artists Nardja Davies, Corina Latimore and Katelyn Fuller were selected, based on their previous cultural works, mural experience and connection to Country.
"The vision for the artworks is to take elements from the natural surroundings and capture their beauty, highlighting Country from sunrise to sunset," Ms Marr said.
"The artworks will also celebrate Bunny's Corner as a significant gathering place in both traditional and modern day times."
She said the mural works would add beauty to the reserve and celebrate its natural surroundings, while honouring and acknowledging the cultural significance of the location, and the Birpai People as the Traditional Custodians of Country.
The Bunny's Corner artworks will be launched on August 10.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
